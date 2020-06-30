All apartments in Indianapolis
4414 N. Kenyon Ave
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

4414 N. Kenyon Ave

4414 North Kenyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4414 North Kenyon Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Solid All-Brick Beauty on a Quiet Street! - Tucked away on a quiet winding road in a quiet subdivision, with good sidewalks and mature trees, this all-brick home on a park-like lot is sure to check all of your boxes! The interior has been fully rehabbed, with fresh paint and upgraded carpeting/flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen featuring beautiful cabinetry (stove & fridge included with a 2-year lease!) with plenty of room for dining, a large living room, and 3 huge bedrooms with oversized closets! The bath has been tastefully renovated as well. There is plenty of storage space in the house and also in the attached garage with a workshop/craft area! The exterior features a shady, fenced-in back yard and covered front patio. This home is locally managed and is as good as it looks in the photos! Please contact us today to arrange your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 N. Kenyon Ave have any available units?
4414 N. Kenyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 N. Kenyon Ave have?
Some of 4414 N. Kenyon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 N. Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4414 N. Kenyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 N. Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 N. Kenyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4414 N. Kenyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4414 N. Kenyon Ave offers parking.
Does 4414 N. Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 N. Kenyon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 N. Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 4414 N. Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4414 N. Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4414 N. Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 N. Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 N. Kenyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

