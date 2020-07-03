All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 21 2020 at 7:18 PM

4410 Fullwood Court

4410 Fullwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Fullwood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Lafayette Square

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded Home! Rare Find! This home has been completely renovated! Upon entering the home, you'll notice to cool grays, sharp white and soothing environment. Everything is brand new. Modern white cabinets and white and gray granite countertops make the kitchen pop. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Fully attached garage and fenced in yard come with the home. Come take a look and tour it yourself. Don't wait too long and miss out!

Please Note: Fence will be repaired before move-in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is required to maintain renters insurance. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions.

Application - $50/Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2158821376

To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1130146?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Fullwood Court have any available units?
4410 Fullwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Fullwood Court have?
Some of 4410 Fullwood Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Fullwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Fullwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Fullwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Fullwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Fullwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4410 Fullwood Court offers parking.
Does 4410 Fullwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Fullwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Fullwood Court have a pool?
No, 4410 Fullwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Fullwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4410 Fullwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Fullwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Fullwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

