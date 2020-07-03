4410 Fullwood Court

Amenities

Beautifully Upgraded Home! Rare Find! This home has been completely renovated! Upon entering the home, you'll notice to cool grays, sharp white and soothing environment. Everything is brand new. Modern white cabinets and white and gray granite countertops make the kitchen pop. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Fully attached garage and fenced in yard come with the home. Come take a look and tour it yourself. Don't wait too long and miss out!



Please Note: Fence will be repaired before move-in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is required to maintain renters insurance. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions.



Application - $50/Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2158821376



To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1130146?source=marketing



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.