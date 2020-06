Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This adorable three-bedroom ranch has been completely renovated. Covered front porch and a privacy fence in the backyard with a storage shed. Great neutral paint, beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, and comfortable carpet throughout this home in a well established neighborhood with mature trees.