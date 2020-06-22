All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:28 PM

4405 Fullwood Court

4405 Fullwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Fullwood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Lafayette Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. An open concept kitchen that leads you into the dining area and family room. Lots of windows allow lots of natural light! There is a very spacious pantry area and laundry room, and a 1 car attached garage. Upstairs you'll find some extra loft space as well as three bedrooms with large closets. The master includes a huge walk-in, a ceiling fan and a full bathroom. Pet friendly. 1998 sq ft.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Fullwood Court have any available units?
4405 Fullwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Fullwood Court have?
Some of 4405 Fullwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Fullwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Fullwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Fullwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 Fullwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 4405 Fullwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Fullwood Court does offer parking.
Does 4405 Fullwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Fullwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Fullwood Court have a pool?
No, 4405 Fullwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Fullwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4405 Fullwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Fullwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Fullwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
