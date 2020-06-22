4405 Fullwood Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. An open concept kitchen that leads you into the dining area and family room. Lots of windows allow lots of natural light! There is a very spacious pantry area and laundry room, and a 1 car attached garage. Upstairs you'll find some extra loft space as well as three bedrooms with large closets. The master includes a huge walk-in, a ceiling fan and a full bathroom. Pet friendly. 1998 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:

Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.