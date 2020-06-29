440 North Gladstone Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home. This home is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis but is nestled on a quiet street. The home has been immaculately kept. You'll love large windows that allow for tons of natural light. It features 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The open concept living and dining room flow into the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with the stove and fridge! It has a large eat-in kitchen has tons of storage space and leads to the fenced-in yard. The home has a full-sized basement that cannot be used as living quarters.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible all utilities and a $30 monthly water utility fee. Smoking is not allowed in the unit.



Application - $50/Adult:https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2094006280



To view the property, copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1022408?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.