Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
440 North Gladstone Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:12 PM

440 North Gladstone Avenue

440 N Gladstone Ave · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Near Eastside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

440 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home. This home is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis but is nestled on a quiet street. The home has been immaculately kept. You'll love large windows that allow for tons of natural light. It features 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The open concept living and dining room flow into the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with the stove and fridge! It has a large eat-in kitchen has tons of storage space and leads to the fenced-in yard. The home has a full-sized basement that cannot be used as living quarters.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible all utilities and a $30 monthly water utility fee. Smoking is not allowed in the unit.

Application - $50/Adult:https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2094006280

To view the property, copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1022408?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 North Gladstone Avenue have any available units?
440 North Gladstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 440 North Gladstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 North Gladstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 North Gladstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 North Gladstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 440 North Gladstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 440 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 440 North Gladstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 North Gladstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 440 North Gladstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 440 North Gladstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 North Gladstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 North Gladstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 North Gladstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 North Gladstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 North Gladstone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
