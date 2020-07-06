435 Virginia Avenue 503

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Third Floor Unit Is Now Available In The Villaggio, One Of Indy's Most Desired Condo Buildings. This Two Bed, Two Bath Unit Boasts Hardwood Floors Throughout, With A Comfortable Living Room, Additional Tv/Play Room, Spacious Master Suite With Walk-In Closet, And Inviting Kitchen & Dining Room.



Please contact via email for more details:ar8823162@gmail.com

Please contact via email for more details:ar8823162@gmail.com

Please contact via email for more details:ar8823162@gmail.com



(RLNE4981350)