4321 Phoenix Drive

Amenities
Completle updated 3 bedroom ranch with new flooring including ceramic tile and carpet. Great location in desirable Southwest Hills neighborhood. The home is within minutes of downtown, restaurants, shopping, and the highway. This 3
bedroom 1 bath home features a large living room and a large rear deck. You will need to hurry on this one.
For information call Judy at 317-450-4089 or email judy@zuluscape.com.
Not accepting Section 8 at this time.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.