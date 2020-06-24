4321 Phoenix Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completle updated 3 bedroom ranch with new flooring including ceramic tile and carpet. Great location in desirable Southwest Hills neighborhood. The home is within minutes of downtown, restaurants, shopping, and the highway. This 3

bedroom 1 bath home features a large living room and a large rear deck. You will need to hurry on this one.



For information call Judy at 317-450-4089 or email judy@zuluscape.com.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.