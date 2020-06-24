All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4321 Phoenix Drive

4321 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4321 Phoenix Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completle updated 3 bedroom ranch with new flooring including ceramic tile and carpet. Great location in desirable Southwest Hills neighborhood. The home is within minutes of downtown, restaurants, shopping, and the highway. This 3
bedroom 1 bath home features a large living room and a large rear deck. You will need to hurry on this one.

For information call Judy at 317-450-4089 or email judy@zuluscape.com.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Phoenix Drive have any available units?
4321 Phoenix Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 Phoenix Drive have?
Some of 4321 Phoenix Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Phoenix Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Phoenix Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Phoenix Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 Phoenix Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4321 Phoenix Drive offer parking?
No, 4321 Phoenix Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4321 Phoenix Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Phoenix Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Phoenix Drive have a pool?
No, 4321 Phoenix Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Phoenix Drive have accessible units?
No, 4321 Phoenix Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Phoenix Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 Phoenix Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
