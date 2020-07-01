All apartments in Indianapolis
4250 Graceland Ave

4250 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated Butler-Tarkington home - Property Id: 253617

Beautiful Butler-Tarkington home, close to Butler Unviersity and So-Bro. Completely renovated to include new/refinished hardwood floors throughout, 2 bathrooms with new fixtures, Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), seperate dining area and kitchen nook with built ins, mud room and an unfinished basement with laundry. Outside includes a front porch and back yard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Graceland Ave have any available units?
4250 Graceland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Graceland Ave have?
Some of 4250 Graceland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Graceland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Graceland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Graceland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Graceland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Graceland Ave offer parking?
No, 4250 Graceland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4250 Graceland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 Graceland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Graceland Ave have a pool?
No, 4250 Graceland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Graceland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4250 Graceland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Graceland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 Graceland Ave has units with dishwashers.

