Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4246 Carrollton Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

4246 Carrollton Avenue

4246 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4246 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Love where you live! Wonderfully cared for Meridian Kessler Bungalow. Updated bathroom with tile flooring and decorative tile surround. Gas fireplace in the living room. Original hardwood floors in living and dining room. Great closet space in the bedrooms. Perfect kitchen for cooking with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, tile flooring, and lots of cabinet space. Host friends at the built in bar in the basement. Washer/dryer included. Backyard oasis with mature trees providing shade and a nice deck for relaxing. Take the hassle out of street parking with the 2 car garage. Fenced back yard, new roof, new water heater, double pane insulated windows, and installed radon system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
4246 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4246 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 4246 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4246 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4246 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4246 Carrollton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4246 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4246 Carrollton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4246 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4246 Carrollton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4246 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4246 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4246 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4246 Carrollton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
