4246 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Love where you live! Wonderfully cared for Meridian Kessler Bungalow. Updated bathroom with tile flooring and decorative tile surround. Gas fireplace in the living room. Original hardwood floors in living and dining room. Great closet space in the bedrooms. Perfect kitchen for cooking with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, tile flooring, and lots of cabinet space. Host friends at the built in bar in the basement. Washer/dryer included. Backyard oasis with mature trees providing shade and a nice deck for relaxing. Take the hassle out of street parking with the 2 car garage. Fenced back yard, new roof, new water heater, double pane insulated windows, and installed radon system.