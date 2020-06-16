4245 Evanston Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Just off of 42nd & Evanston this 1940s bungalow has all the modern updates you could want! You'll love the beautiful Kraftmaid cabinets and brand new kitchen appliances. New carpet, fresh paint and lovely updated bathroom. The large, 2 car detached garage offers plenty of space for parking and the basement offers additional storage. Being in SoBro, you'll have no shortage of delicious dining and easy access to entertainment. Must See! Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.