Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

4245 Evanston Avenue

4245 Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Evanston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Just off of 42nd & Evanston this 1940s bungalow has all the modern updates you could want! You'll love the beautiful Kraftmaid cabinets and brand new kitchen appliances. New carpet, fresh paint and lovely updated bathroom. The large, 2 car detached garage offers plenty of space for parking and the basement offers additional storage. Being in SoBro, you'll have no shortage of delicious dining and easy access to entertainment. Must See! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Evanston Avenue have any available units?
4245 Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 Evanston Avenue have?
Some of 4245 Evanston Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Evanston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4245 Evanston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4245 Evanston Avenue offers parking.
Does 4245 Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 4245 Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4245 Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Evanston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
