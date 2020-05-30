All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

417 Wallace Ave

417 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a805ffc029 ---- This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious kitchen with fridge & stove, great front porch for afternoon sitting, large bedrooms and lots of storage space. Schedule your showing appointment TODAY!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Wallace Ave have any available units?
417 Wallace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Wallace Ave have?
Some of 417 Wallace Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Wallace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
417 Wallace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Wallace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Wallace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 417 Wallace Ave offer parking?
No, 417 Wallace Ave does not offer parking.
Does 417 Wallace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Wallace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Wallace Ave have a pool?
No, 417 Wallace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 417 Wallace Ave have accessible units?
No, 417 Wallace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Wallace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Wallace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

