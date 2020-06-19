417 Arthur Ave

Amenities

This beautiful ,right side, renovated 1 bed 1 bath, is Move-In READY!. New carpet, neutral wall paint, white trimming, electric water heater and furnace. There is a big spacious basement for extra storage and back yard. Rent here is $675 a month and $675 security deposit. We are pet friendly, our pet policy is as follow a non-refundable pet fee of $250 limit you to 2 pets per unit, breed restriction, and $25 dollars monthly fee. WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8! visit www.pmimeridian.com to apply