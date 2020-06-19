All apartments in Indianapolis
417 Arthur Ave

417 Arthur Avenue · (317) 991-0199
Location

417 Arthur Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This beautiful ,right side, renovated 1 bed 1 bath, is Move-In READY!. New carpet, neutral wall paint, white trimming, electric water heater and furnace. There is a big spacious basement for extra storage and back yard. Rent here is $675 a month and $675 security deposit. We are pet friendly, our pet policy is as follow a non-refundable pet fee of $250 limit you to 2 pets per unit, breed restriction, and $25 dollars monthly fee. WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8! visit www.pmimeridian.com to apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Arthur Ave have any available units?
417 Arthur Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 417 Arthur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
417 Arthur Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Arthur Ave pet-friendly?
No, 417 Arthur Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 417 Arthur Ave offer parking?
No, 417 Arthur Ave does not offer parking.
Does 417 Arthur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Arthur Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Arthur Ave have a pool?
No, 417 Arthur Ave does not have a pool.
Does 417 Arthur Ave have accessible units?
No, 417 Arthur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Arthur Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Arthur Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Arthur Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Arthur Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
