Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

4150 Roselawn Dr

4150 Roselawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Roselawn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Forest Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3BR/1.5BA Updated Home-Washington Township!! - Property Id: 122370

All stone 3 bed/1.5 bath. 1 car attached garage ranch w/ wood-burning fireplace in a quiet neighborhood! Great Washington Township schools!! New, neutral paint, carpet and tile throughout. Two of three bedrooms have dual closets and lots of natural light. HUGE sunroom is flooded with natural light and overlooks private backyard/new deck. Great for family or college students. Don't miss the full basement with plenty of space and unlimited potential. Washer and dryer hookups and appliances included!

Small dogs weighing 15 lbs or less allowed with $450 non- refundable pet deposit and also agree to Pet Policy.

Accepting Security deposit now for lease on 6/4/19. Will not last long!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122370
Property Id 122370

(RLNE4932673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Roselawn Dr have any available units?
4150 Roselawn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Roselawn Dr have?
Some of 4150 Roselawn Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Roselawn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Roselawn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Roselawn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Roselawn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Roselawn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Roselawn Dr offers parking.
Does 4150 Roselawn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Roselawn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Roselawn Dr have a pool?
No, 4150 Roselawn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Roselawn Dr have accessible units?
No, 4150 Roselawn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Roselawn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 Roselawn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
