4150 Roselawn Dr

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3BR/1.5BA Updated Home-Washington Township!!



All stone 3 bed/1.5 bath. 1 car attached garage ranch w/ wood-burning fireplace in a quiet neighborhood! Great Washington Township schools!! New, neutral paint, carpet and tile throughout. Two of three bedrooms have dual closets and lots of natural light. HUGE sunroom is flooded with natural light and overlooks private backyard/new deck. Great for family or college students. Don't miss the full basement with plenty of space and unlimited potential. Washer and dryer hookups and appliances included!



Small dogs weighing 15 lbs or less allowed with $450 non- refundable pet deposit and also agree to Pet Policy.



Accepting Security deposit now for lease on 6/4/19. Will not last long!!

