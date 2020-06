Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This 3 Room Professional Office Suite includes a bathroom and kitchenette. This corner suite is perfect for a small professional business such as a law office, accounting firm or a therapist office this space can also be used for a small business such as a repair shop, gift shop etc. Situated on a main street in an up and coming area this space is an ideal location! New Year Special, no application fee!