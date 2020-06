Amenities

4143 Richelieu Drive / 3 bedroom 1 bathroom on the Eastside of Indianapolis - Move right in to our 3 bedroom/1 bath home located just off of Pendleton Pike. Hardwood and laminate floors throughout. The home features an eat-in kitchen and carport to shelter your vehicle. This home is close to everything! Minutes from 465, shopping, and Fort Ben. Sorry, no section 8. Rent is $850.00 per month with a matching deposit of $850.00. To schedule a tour call Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE3581733)