Indianapolis, IN
4134 Heyward Place
4134 Heyward Place

4134 Heyward Place · No Longer Available
Location

4134 Heyward Place, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful opportunity to live close to Keystone at the Crossing in the maintenance free End Unit Town Home. Floor Plan offers a large Great Room with Fireplace. Lower Level Rec Room can be Home Theater, Work Out Room or Home Office. Light and bright Kitchen offers SS Appliances & large Center Island which doubles as a Breakfast Bar. Enjoy Outdoor Living on the Rear Deck.
Master Retreat is nice in size and features private Bath with Dual Vanities, Walk In Shower and separate Tub. Flex Room upstairs can be Nursery, Den, Reading Room, etc. Wonderful Gated Community with Pool. Easy access to Shopping, Restaurants, Leisure and Travel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Heyward Place have any available units?
4134 Heyward Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 Heyward Place have?
Some of 4134 Heyward Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Heyward Place currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Heyward Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Heyward Place pet-friendly?
No, 4134 Heyward Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4134 Heyward Place offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Heyward Place offers parking.
Does 4134 Heyward Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4134 Heyward Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Heyward Place have a pool?
Yes, 4134 Heyward Place has a pool.
Does 4134 Heyward Place have accessible units?
No, 4134 Heyward Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Heyward Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4134 Heyward Place has units with dishwashers.
