4134 Heyward Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Wonderful opportunity to live close to Keystone at the Crossing in the maintenance free End Unit Town Home. Floor Plan offers a large Great Room with Fireplace. Lower Level Rec Room can be Home Theater, Work Out Room or Home Office. Light and bright Kitchen offers SS Appliances & large Center Island which doubles as a Breakfast Bar. Enjoy Outdoor Living on the Rear Deck.

Master Retreat is nice in size and features private Bath with Dual Vanities, Walk In Shower and separate Tub. Flex Room upstairs can be Nursery, Den, Reading Room, etc. Wonderful Gated Community with Pool. Easy access to Shopping, Restaurants, Leisure and Travel.