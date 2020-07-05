4130 Hoyt Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4d1c92060 ---- This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home is nestled in between Fountain Square and Irvington. The home has had tons of recent updates and is move in ready. As you enter the home you find a large living room with lovely hardwood floors. There are hardwood and plank hardwood floors throughout all the main living areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is a nice galley style and comes stocked with a stove and fridge with the laundry room located just off the kitchen for easy use. There is a separate dining area just off the kitchen as well. The master bedroom is large and offers a walk-in closet. One full bath offers a tub/shower combo and the other a walk-in shower. Both bathrooms have updated fixtures and amenities. Additional perks such as ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and blinds provided throughout the home. Central Air. Large 2 car detached garage and the yard is fully fenced. Security deposit = $925 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



