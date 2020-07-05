All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4130 Hoyt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4130 Hoyt Ave
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

4130 Hoyt Ave

4130 Hoyt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4130 Hoyt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4d1c92060 ---- This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home is nestled in between Fountain Square and Irvington. The home has had tons of recent updates and is move in ready. As you enter the home you find a large living room with lovely hardwood floors. There are hardwood and plank hardwood floors throughout all the main living areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is a nice galley style and comes stocked with a stove and fridge with the laundry room located just off the kitchen for easy use. There is a separate dining area just off the kitchen as well. The master bedroom is large and offers a walk-in closet. One full bath offers a tub/shower combo and the other a walk-in shower. Both bathrooms have updated fixtures and amenities. Additional perks such as ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and blinds provided throughout the home. Central Air. Large 2 car detached garage and the yard is fully fenced. Security deposit = $925 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

$45 application fee for anyone over 18. Applications and criteria online at www.astephome.com. nnPet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee/pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. 1 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Hoyt Ave have any available units?
4130 Hoyt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Hoyt Ave have?
Some of 4130 Hoyt Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Hoyt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Hoyt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Hoyt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 Hoyt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4130 Hoyt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Hoyt Ave offers parking.
Does 4130 Hoyt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Hoyt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Hoyt Ave have a pool?
No, 4130 Hoyt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Hoyt Ave have accessible units?
No, 4130 Hoyt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Hoyt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Hoyt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College