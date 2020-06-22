All apartments in Indianapolis
4126 Denali Court

4126 Denali Court · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Denali Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Lawrence Township! This newly renovated home offers 1,620 sq ft of comfortable living space! Home has new carpet and fresh paint. Eat in kitchen has been updated with beautiful new tile flooring and gorgeous granite counters. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Upstairs has 3 great sized bedrooms and a loft. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bath with garden tub. Great location on a corner lot!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Denali Court have any available units?
4126 Denali Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Denali Court have?
Some of 4126 Denali Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Denali Court currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Denali Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Denali Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 Denali Court is pet friendly.
Does 4126 Denali Court offer parking?
No, 4126 Denali Court does not offer parking.
Does 4126 Denali Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Denali Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Denali Court have a pool?
No, 4126 Denali Court does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Denali Court have accessible units?
No, 4126 Denali Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Denali Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Denali Court does not have units with dishwashers.
