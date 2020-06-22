4126 Denali Court

Amenities

Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Lawrence Township! This newly renovated home offers 1,620 sq ft of comfortable living space! Home has new carpet and fresh paint. Eat in kitchen has been updated with beautiful new tile flooring and gorgeous granite counters. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Upstairs has 3 great sized bedrooms and a loft. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bath with garden tub. Great location on a corner lot!

