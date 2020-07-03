All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4123 Robertson Boulevard

4123 Robertson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4123 Robertson Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,900 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Robertson Boulevard have any available units?
4123 Robertson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Robertson Boulevard have?
Some of 4123 Robertson Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Robertson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Robertson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Robertson Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Robertson Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Robertson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Robertson Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4123 Robertson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Robertson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Robertson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4123 Robertson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Robertson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4123 Robertson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Robertson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Robertson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

