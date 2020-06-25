All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 412 E 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
412 E 16th St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

412 E 16th St

412 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

412 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 2 Bed / 2 Bath Historic Rental Fenced Back Yard near Downtown, in Herron-Morton Place. This home has about 1050 Sq Ft with various Upgrades through the years. Highlights and Amenities include Historic Character like High Ceilings with Crown Mouldings, Hardwood Floors and Ceramic Tile throughout, Refrigerator/Freezer, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fans in every room, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located near the corner of New Jersey St and 16th St next to Tinker Street Restaurant. Minutes from everything. See it Today! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.

all utilities

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, USA
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 E 16th St have any available units?
412 E 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 E 16th St have?
Some of 412 E 16th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
412 E 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 412 E 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 412 E 16th St offer parking?
No, 412 E 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 412 E 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 E 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E 16th St have a pool?
No, 412 E 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 412 E 16th St have accessible units?
No, 412 E 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 E 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College