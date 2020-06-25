412 E 16th St

Amenities

Amazing 2 Bed / 2 Bath Historic Rental Fenced Back Yard near Downtown, in Herron-Morton Place. This home has about 1050 Sq Ft with various Upgrades through the years. Highlights and Amenities include Historic Character like High Ceilings with Crown Mouldings, Hardwood Floors and Ceramic Tile throughout, Refrigerator/Freezer, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ceiling Fans in every room, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located near the corner of New Jersey St and 16th St next to Tinker Street Restaurant. Minutes from everything. See it Today! To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.



all utilities



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave Suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, USA

Phone: +1 317-795-0278