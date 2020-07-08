4118 E Washington St

Amenities
Come check out this cute double located near Downtown Indianapolis. Just a few minutes away from shopping, and the city, this adorable updated double is waiting for you to call it home. 2 bedroom 1 bath, lots of closet space, roomy kitchen, front porch, and parking this home will not last long. Call to schedule a showing today 317-794-2064!
Tenant is responsible for all utilitiesnAlarm included!!!
PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278