All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4118 E Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4118 E Washington St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

4118 E Washington St

4118 E Washington St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4118 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come check out this cute double located near Downtown Indianapolis. Just a few minutes away from shopping, and the city, this adorable updated double is waiting for you to call it home. 2 bedroom 1 bath, lots of closet space, roomy kitchen, front porch, and parking this home will not last long. Call to schedule a showing today 317-794-2064!

Tenant is responsible for all utilitiesnAlarm included!!!

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 E Washington St have any available units?
4118 E Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4118 E Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
4118 E Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 E Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 4118 E Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4118 E Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 4118 E Washington St offers parking.
Does 4118 E Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 E Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 E Washington St have a pool?
No, 4118 E Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 4118 E Washington St have accessible units?
No, 4118 E Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 E Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 E Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 E Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 E Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College