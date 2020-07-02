4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Beautiful four bedroom two story home on a beautiful spot with open field behind house. Home has been updated with wonderful carpet and tile, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Extra large living room and a master suite to ease the work week away. Backyard is completely fenced in and there is a patio perfect for entertaining! A great place to call home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.