4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard

Amenities
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Beautiful four bedroom two story home on a beautiful spot with open field behind house. Home has been updated with wonderful carpet and tile, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Extra large living room and a master suite to ease the work week away. Backyard is completely fenced in and there is a patio perfect for entertaining! A great place to call home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.