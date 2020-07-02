All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard

4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Beautiful four bedroom two story home on a beautiful spot with open field behind house. Home has been updated with wonderful carpet and tile, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Extra large living room and a master suite to ease the work week away. Backyard is completely fenced in and there is a patio perfect for entertaining! A great place to call home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard have any available units?
4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard have?
Some of 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Orchard Valley Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

