patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

COMING SOON - Cozy 3 Bedroom Duplex Near Michigan and Rural Street - This newly rehabbed apartment building sits between the rising Near Southside quiet neighborhood and Downtown Indianapolis!



This newly rehabbed spacious three bedroom is located on a quiet street and is the perfect place to relax. This property has a huge front porch and a large living area. Hard wood flooring is throughout the unit and street parking is available.



This property is close to Willard Park, Beautiful Downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Zoo. The unit is equipped with Fridge and Stove.



COMING SOON AS OF JULY 1ST, 2020

$100 Key deposit and $575 Deposit REQUIRED!!!



NO PETS ACCEPTED!!



