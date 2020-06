Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Great Family orientated neighborhood,beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master w/walk in closets and bathroom w/ double sinks, garden tub. Windows with plenty of natural light. Covered front porch, rear patio. Home with wonderful floor plan and big fenced backyard. Location is easy access to highways and close to shopping centers. Near a walking path that winds around through woods and by ponds to beautiful Ruster Park, common area w/access to community lake and playground.