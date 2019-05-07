4103 Apple Creek Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This pretty 2-story home with a 2-car garage is like new! The floor plan with 9 ft ceilings features a family room open to the kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a breakfast area. Sliding doors access the backyard overlooking a pond. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a walk-in closet. The private bath features an extended vanity with seating and a combination tub/shower. Just minutes to downtown Lawrence!



Rental Insurance Required.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.