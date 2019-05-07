All apartments in Indianapolis
4103 Apple Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4103 Apple Creek Drive

4103 Apple Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

4103 Apple Creek Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This pretty 2-story home with a 2-car garage is like new! The floor plan with 9 ft ceilings features a family room open to the kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a breakfast area. Sliding doors access the backyard overlooking a pond. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a walk-in closet. The private bath features an extended vanity with seating and a combination tub/shower. Just minutes to downtown Lawrence!

Rental Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 Apple Creek Drive have any available units?
4103 Apple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4103 Apple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Apple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Apple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4103 Apple Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4103 Apple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4103 Apple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4103 Apple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 Apple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Apple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4103 Apple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4103 Apple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4103 Apple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Apple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 Apple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 Apple Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 Apple Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

