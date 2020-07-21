All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

4102 Congaree Lane

4102 Conagree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4102 Conagree Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!!
Wonderful Parks at Winding Ridge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home features an Open Floor Plan, Bonus Room directly off the Entryway, a Large Great Room which has lots of Natural Light Streaming in through the Windows and Opens to the Updated Eat-in Kitchen which includes All Appliances and has a Door to the Back Yard! This Lovely Home has been Upgraded with Stunning Vinyl Wood Floor Planking on the Main Level and Brand New Carpeting on the Staircase, Fresh Paint throughout the Home, and Updated Light Fixtures. On the Upper Level is the Utility Room with Shelving and some room for Storage, the Large Master Suite boasting Plush Carpeting, a Large Walk-in closet, and Garden Tub. The Three Additional Carpeted Bedrooms are on the Upper Level as well and Share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Down the Hallway tucked behind the Kitchen is the Guest Bathroom, Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up and Access to the Attached 2 Car Garage which comes with Remote Openers. Located within minutes from Schools, Grocery Stores, and Shops in Lawrence Township and is Just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with All that the City has to Offer!

Please Note: The Video reflects the downstairs before the new flooring and carpeting.

Requesting no pets at this time to maintain the beautiful new flooring.

Lawrence Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Congaree Lane have any available units?
4102 Congaree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 Congaree Lane have?
Some of 4102 Congaree Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Congaree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Congaree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Congaree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4102 Congaree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4102 Congaree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4102 Congaree Lane offers parking.
Does 4102 Congaree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Congaree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Congaree Lane have a pool?
No, 4102 Congaree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Congaree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4102 Congaree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Congaree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 Congaree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
