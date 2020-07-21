4102 Congaree Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!!

Wonderful Parks at Winding Ridge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home features an Open Floor Plan, Bonus Room directly off the Entryway, a Large Great Room which has lots of Natural Light Streaming in through the Windows and Opens to the Updated Eat-in Kitchen which includes All Appliances and has a Door to the Back Yard! This Lovely Home has been Upgraded with Stunning Vinyl Wood Floor Planking on the Main Level and Brand New Carpeting on the Staircase, Fresh Paint throughout the Home, and Updated Light Fixtures. On the Upper Level is the Utility Room with Shelving and some room for Storage, the Large Master Suite boasting Plush Carpeting, a Large Walk-in closet, and Garden Tub. The Three Additional Carpeted Bedrooms are on the Upper Level as well and Share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Down the Hallway tucked behind the Kitchen is the Guest Bathroom, Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up and Access to the Attached 2 Car Garage which comes with Remote Openers. Located within minutes from Schools, Grocery Stores, and Shops in Lawrence Township and is Just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with All that the City has to Offer!



Please Note: The Video reflects the downstairs before the new flooring and carpeting.



Requesting no pets at this time to maintain the beautiful new flooring.



Lawrence Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.