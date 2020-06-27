410 Harvard Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall Special!! $0 Application Fee for a move in by November 15th! Must move in by November 11th. This two story home is move-in ready. Hardwood floors throughout the lower living area, tile kitchen, and carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Refrigerator and electric stove included. Tons of windows for natural light! The home includes a screened in front porch, an unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups and rear off street parking for 2 cars. Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.