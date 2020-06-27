All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
410 Harvard Place
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:00 PM

410 Harvard Place

410 Harvard Place · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

410 Harvard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall Special!! $0 Application Fee for a move in by November 15th! Must move in by November 11th. This two story home is move-in ready. Hardwood floors throughout the lower living area, tile kitchen, and carpeted bedrooms upstairs. Refrigerator and electric stove included. Tons of windows for natural light! The home includes a screened in front porch, an unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups and rear off street parking for 2 cars. Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Harvard Place have any available units?
410 Harvard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Harvard Place have?
Some of 410 Harvard Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Harvard Place currently offering any rent specials?
410 Harvard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Harvard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Harvard Place is pet friendly.
Does 410 Harvard Place offer parking?
Yes, 410 Harvard Place offers parking.
Does 410 Harvard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Harvard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Harvard Place have a pool?
No, 410 Harvard Place does not have a pool.
Does 410 Harvard Place have accessible units?
No, 410 Harvard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Harvard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Harvard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
