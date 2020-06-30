All apartments in Indianapolis
409 N Oakland Ave

409 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom Duplex Near Michigan and Rural Street -
WINTER PROMOTION - $75 OFF THE 2nd MONTHS RENT

This Large 3BEDROOM Duplex home is a must see.
This Large 3 BEDROOM Duplex is newly rehabbed and a must see. It has a large open kitchen that is great for entertaining family and friends.. The property is near the Indianapolis Zoo, Willard Park and Downtown Indianapolis.

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas, water/sewer and electrical. NO PETS ACCEPTED!!

$100 Key Deposit and $575 Deposit REQUIRED!!!
COMING SOON 2/17/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5520809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 N Oakland Ave have any available units?
409 N Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 409 N Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
409 N Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 409 N Oakland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 409 N Oakland Ave offer parking?
No, 409 N Oakland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 409 N Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 N Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 409 N Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 409 N Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 409 N Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 409 N Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 N Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 N Oakland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 N Oakland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

