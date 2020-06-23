4053 Graceland Ave.

Amenities

4053 Graceland / Rehabbed Bungalow in the Butler/Tarkington area - This wonderful totally rehabbed gem on Indy's inner westside is ready to go. New carpet and paint throughout. This home features 2 bedroom, 1 bath and a screened-in front porch, large open backyard with rear parking and a large loft area upstairs perfect for entertaining family and friends. Just minutes from great Indianapolis attractions like the Childrens Museum, Indianapolis Art Museum and Butler University. This home rents for $800.00 per month with a matching deposit of $800.00. If interested please call Mike immediately at 317-210-0018.



