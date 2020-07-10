All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4051 Desmond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4051 Desmond Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:50 PM

4051 Desmond Avenue

4051 Desmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4051 Desmond Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! If you are in the market for your perfect rental home, you have come to the right place. As a prospective tenant, we can help you through the process of finding and applying for the home of your dreams. Once you are a resident, we have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be. This 3 bed 1 bath has a large eat-in kitchen w/ washer and dryer connections, spacious bedrooms, storage barn, cover back porch for hosting gatherings at home. Contact our property manager at:
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 Desmond Avenue have any available units?
4051 Desmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4051 Desmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4051 Desmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 Desmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4051 Desmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4051 Desmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 4051 Desmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4051 Desmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4051 Desmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 Desmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 4051 Desmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4051 Desmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4051 Desmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 Desmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4051 Desmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4051 Desmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4051 Desmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College