4051 Desmond Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! If you are in the market for your perfect rental home, you have come to the right place. As a prospective tenant, we can help you through the process of finding and applying for the home of your dreams. Once you are a resident, we have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be. This 3 bed 1 bath has a large eat-in kitchen w/ washer and dryer connections, spacious bedrooms, storage barn, cover back porch for hosting gatherings at home. Contact our property manager at:

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.