4042 Boulevard Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning e-payments range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 e-payments

Charming 3 Bed / 1 Bath Single Story Home for Rent in the Butler-Tarkington Area - Quaint 3 Bed / 1 Bath All-electric home for rent with fenced Back yard in the Butler-Tarkington area. This well kept single-story home features over 800 sq ft and is perfectly located between Downtown and Broad Ripple. Highlights and featured amenities include stove/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up, central air conditioning, and much more! Located on Boulevard Pl just north of Bernard Ave. Minutes from Butler University and Tarkington Park. I-65 access nearby with conveniences in every direction. This will not Last Long!

