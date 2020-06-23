All apartments in Indianapolis
4042 Boulevard Pl
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

4042 Boulevard Pl

4042 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Location

4042 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
e-payments
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
Charming 3 Bed / 1 Bath Single Story Home for Rent in the Butler-Tarkington Area - Quaint 3 Bed / 1 Bath All-electric home for rent with fenced Back yard in the Butler-Tarkington area. This well kept single-story home features over 800 sq ft and is perfectly located between Downtown and Broad Ripple. Highlights and featured amenities include stove/oven, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-up, central air conditioning, and much more! Located on Boulevard Pl just north of Bernard Ave. Minutes from Butler University and Tarkington Park. I-65 access nearby with conveniences in every direction. This will not Last Long!
Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept Section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4655235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Boulevard Pl have any available units?
4042 Boulevard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 Boulevard Pl have?
Some of 4042 Boulevard Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 Boulevard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Boulevard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Boulevard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4042 Boulevard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4042 Boulevard Pl offer parking?
No, 4042 Boulevard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4042 Boulevard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 Boulevard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Boulevard Pl have a pool?
No, 4042 Boulevard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4042 Boulevard Pl have accessible units?
No, 4042 Boulevard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Boulevard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 Boulevard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
