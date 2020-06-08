4038 N Mitthoefer Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Large split level with tons of space! This home has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms total with lots of additional space for everyone to spread out. The upper level features a living room, large eat in kitchen, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level features an additional family room, extra large laundry and utility area, a large master bedroom with two closets, a half bathroom, and a HUGE bonus room with large closet. All new paint and flooring throughout. Very large partially fenced yard with raised patio off of kitchen. One car garage. Central Air.



Yes, Pets are welcome!



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4522150)