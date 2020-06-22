All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 29 2019 at 8:45 AM

403 403 S. Randolph

403 South Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

403 South Randolph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
clubhouse
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Annex of Richmond is an all new apartment facility that includes everything you need! Our rent includes water, sewer, trash and internet. The apartments come fully furnished. You also receive 24/7 access to our clubhouse facility which includes free printer and computer access, mail center, workout facility, laundry center, big screen TV with cable, private study room, communal kitchen (come and make dinner with a group of friends or come to our monthly events). We also have a patio grilling area with corn hole in our courtyard. Everything you need in one location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 403 S. Randolph have any available units?
403 403 S. Randolph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 403 S. Randolph have?
Some of 403 403 S. Randolph's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 403 S. Randolph currently offering any rent specials?
403 403 S. Randolph is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 403 S. Randolph pet-friendly?
No, 403 403 S. Randolph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 403 403 S. Randolph offer parking?
No, 403 403 S. Randolph does not offer parking.
Does 403 403 S. Randolph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 403 S. Randolph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 403 S. Randolph have a pool?
No, 403 403 S. Randolph does not have a pool.
Does 403 403 S. Randolph have accessible units?
No, 403 403 S. Randolph does not have accessible units.
Does 403 403 S. Randolph have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 403 S. Randolph does not have units with dishwashers.

