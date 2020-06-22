403 403 S. Randolph

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym bbq/grill internet access

Annex of Richmond is an all new apartment facility that includes everything you need! Our rent includes water, sewer, trash and internet. The apartments come fully furnished. You also receive 24/7 access to our clubhouse facility which includes free printer and computer access, mail center, workout facility, laundry center, big screen TV with cable, private study room, communal kitchen (come and make dinner with a group of friends or come to our monthly events). We also have a patio grilling area with corn hole in our courtyard. Everything you need in one location!