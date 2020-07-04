3956 North Campbell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!!! This home will be available for viewings on April 30, 2019. Signup on the Rently.com waitlist to be notified when the home is available.



Come to check out this beautifully rehabbed home. Located on a huge corner lot, this 3 bed, 1 bath home has everything you've been looking for. It has been updated and features new flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, updated cabinetry, and new windows. The eat-in kitchen includes appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven) and has plenty of storage space. There is a sun-room located directly off of the kitchen that provides a great area for entertaining and enjoying the warm weather this spring. You will also be able to enjoy a garage which has extra space for storage. The large lot will be great for your family and friends to hang out and play. There is a large basement that includes washer and dryer hookups.



Please note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional cost and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult: Any applications received before this home is available to view will not be reviewed until the home is available to view.

Viewing - This home will be available for viewings on April 22, 2019. Signup on the Rently.com waitlist to be notified when the home is available.

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home:

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.