Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

3956 North Campbell Avenue

3956 Campbell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3956 Campbell Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!! This home will be available for viewings on April 30, 2019. Signup on the Rently.com waitlist to be notified when the home is available.

Come to check out this beautifully rehabbed home. Located on a huge corner lot, this 3 bed, 1 bath home has everything you've been looking for. It has been updated and features new flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, updated cabinetry, and new windows. The eat-in kitchen includes appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven) and has plenty of storage space. There is a sun-room located directly off of the kitchen that provides a great area for entertaining and enjoying the warm weather this spring. You will also be able to enjoy a garage which has extra space for storage. The large lot will be great for your family and friends to hang out and play. There is a large basement that includes washer and dryer hookups.

Please note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional cost and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult: Any applications received before this home is available to view will not be reviewed until the home is available to view.
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1855881221

Viewing - This home will be available for viewings on April 22, 2019. Signup on the Rently.com waitlist to be notified when the home is available.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/761307?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home:
http://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
3956 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 North Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 3956 North Campbell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3956 North Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 North Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3956 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3956 North Campbell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3956 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3956 North Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3956 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3956 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3956 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3956 North Campbell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

