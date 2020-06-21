All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3954 Chateau.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3954 Chateau
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3954 Chateau

3954 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3954 Chateau Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, family room, eat in kitchen with redone cabinets and counter tops, refrig in kitchen belongs to the renter the one that go with house is in the 2 car garage, all laminate wood new flooring through out, new windows, new bathrooms vassal sink with tile floors - doors - roof 2013 - 2 car garage, fenced yard, gas heat an water water- large fenced back yard.
bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, family room, eat in kitchen with redone cabinets and counter tops, refrig in kitchen belongs to the renter the one that go with house is in the 2 car garage, all laminate wood new flooring through out, new windows, new bathrooms vassal sink with tile floors - doors - roof 2013 - 2 car garage, fenced yard, gas heat an water water- large fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 Chateau have any available units?
3954 Chateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3954 Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
3954 Chateau isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 Chateau pet-friendly?
No, 3954 Chateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3954 Chateau offer parking?
Yes, 3954 Chateau does offer parking.
Does 3954 Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3954 Chateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 Chateau have a pool?
No, 3954 Chateau does not have a pool.
Does 3954 Chateau have accessible units?
No, 3954 Chateau does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 Chateau have units with dishwashers?
No, 3954 Chateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3954 Chateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 3954 Chateau does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College