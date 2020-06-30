All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:29 AM

3951 Truro Ct

3951 Truro Court · No Longer Available
Location

3951 Truro Court, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally Updated 3 B/R, 2 bath bi-level home located in Pike Township. This home features a large master bedroom on the lower level, family room, and 2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen with walkout lower level. Lots of counter space! 2 1/2 car attached garage located on a large corner lot. Home is located near shopping, school, downtown and bus line. Call for a showing today 317-794-2064!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 Truro Ct have any available units?
3951 Truro Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3951 Truro Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3951 Truro Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 Truro Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3951 Truro Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3951 Truro Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3951 Truro Ct offers parking.
Does 3951 Truro Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 Truro Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 Truro Ct have a pool?
No, 3951 Truro Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3951 Truro Ct have accessible units?
No, 3951 Truro Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 Truro Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3951 Truro Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3951 Truro Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3951 Truro Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

