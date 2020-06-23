All apartments in Indianapolis
3939 Narrowleaf Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3939 Narrowleaf Court

3939 Narrowleaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft in Lawrence Township.  Spacious living room has soaring two story cathedral ceilings.  Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.  All major kitchen appliances delivered upon move in.  Upstairs features 3 good sized bedrooms and loft.  Master bedroom features an overhead ceiling fan and full en suite master bathroom.  Additionally, the home has a spacious two car garage, back patio, and pond view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Narrowleaf Court have any available units?
3939 Narrowleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Narrowleaf Court have?
Some of 3939 Narrowleaf Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Narrowleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Narrowleaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Narrowleaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Narrowleaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3939 Narrowleaf Court offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Narrowleaf Court offers parking.
Does 3939 Narrowleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Narrowleaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Narrowleaf Court have a pool?
No, 3939 Narrowleaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Narrowleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 3939 Narrowleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Narrowleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 Narrowleaf Court has units with dishwashers.
