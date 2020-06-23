3939 Narrowleaf Court

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft in Lawrence Township. Spacious living room has soaring two story cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. All major kitchen appliances delivered upon move in. Upstairs features 3 good sized bedrooms and loft. Master bedroom features an overhead ceiling fan and full en suite master bathroom. Additionally, the home has a spacious two car garage, back patio, and pond view!