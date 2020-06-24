All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3936 Corwyn Road

3936 Corwyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3936 Corwyn Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch home features new paint, flooring and appliances! Eat-In Kitchen, and Walk-in Pantry. A bonus 1 car detached garage! Conveniently located near Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Shopping, Downtown, and access to Interstate. Indianapolis Public Schools.

Pets may be considered with $400 refundable fee and additional $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.

No smoking

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Corwyn Road have any available units?
3936 Corwyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3936 Corwyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Corwyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Corwyn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 Corwyn Road is pet friendly.
Does 3936 Corwyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 3936 Corwyn Road offers parking.
Does 3936 Corwyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 Corwyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Corwyn Road have a pool?
No, 3936 Corwyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Corwyn Road have accessible units?
No, 3936 Corwyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Corwyn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 Corwyn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3936 Corwyn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3936 Corwyn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
