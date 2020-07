Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cf39c3019 ----

Renovated and ready to go! Schedule your tour to see this awesome 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with carpet throughout. This house sits on a gorgeous property surrounded by mature trees!

This one will go quickly! Apply Today!