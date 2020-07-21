All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3932 Marseille Ct
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

3932 Marseille Ct

3932 Marseille Court · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Marseille Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious North side home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath over two levels. - Looking for the perfect family home? Look no further! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has ample storage, a finished basement with a dedicted laundry room, and a fenced back yard complete with a screened back porch to relax on. Conveniently located on Indy's North east side, just minutes from shopping, schools, major employers, and I-465, you will love to call this home! Available November 1st!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950.00
Security Deposit: $950.00 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional deposit and fees required for pets.**Non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5152965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Marseille Ct have any available units?
3932 Marseille Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3932 Marseille Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Marseille Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Marseille Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Marseille Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Marseille Ct offer parking?
No, 3932 Marseille Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Marseille Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Marseille Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Marseille Ct have a pool?
No, 3932 Marseille Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Marseille Ct have accessible units?
No, 3932 Marseille Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Marseille Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Marseille Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3932 Marseille Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3932 Marseille Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
