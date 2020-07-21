3932 Marseille Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Spacious North side home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath over two levels. - Looking for the perfect family home? Look no further! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has ample storage, a finished basement with a dedicted laundry room, and a fenced back yard complete with a screened back porch to relax on. Conveniently located on Indy's North east side, just minutes from shopping, schools, major employers, and I-465, you will love to call this home! Available November 1st!



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950.00

Security Deposit: $950.00 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional deposit and fees required for pets.**Non-refundable

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



