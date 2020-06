Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f805d1e0fa ----

This 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom house has a very spacious living room with fan ceiling and eat-in-Kitchen!

All 3 bedrooms offer good space, closets and the bathroom in the hall has a bathtub/ shower for everyone\'s comfort.

You will love the backyard with mature landscaping, perfect to enjoy a good time.

Schedule your tour today. It won\'t last long!



Pets Allowed