3920 Zeenat Drive

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Did you say you were looking for a 5 bedroom home? FINALLY! I have just the home you were looking for! This beautiful spacious home is almost 3,000 sq ft! Has a 2 car attached garage, front porch, spacious kitchen, master bedroom that has a beautiful master bathroom, complete with a beautiful deck off the back of the home. This home will not last long! Stop by today so that we can make this house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.