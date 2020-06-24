All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3920 Zeenat Drive

3920 Zeenat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Zeenat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Did you say you were looking for a 5 bedroom home? FINALLY! I have just the home you were looking for! This beautiful spacious home is almost 3,000 sq ft! Has a 2 car attached garage, front porch, spacious kitchen, master bedroom that has a beautiful master bathroom, complete with a beautiful deck off the back of the home. This home will not last long! Stop by today so that we can make this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Zeenat Drive have any available units?
3920 Zeenat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3920 Zeenat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Zeenat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Zeenat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Zeenat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Zeenat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Zeenat Drive offers parking.
Does 3920 Zeenat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Zeenat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Zeenat Drive have a pool?
No, 3920 Zeenat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Zeenat Drive have accessible units?
No, 3920 Zeenat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Zeenat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Zeenat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Zeenat Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Zeenat Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
