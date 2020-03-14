All apartments in Indianapolis
3914 Lake Clearwater Pl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3914 Lake Clearwater Pl

3914 Lake Clearwater Place · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Lake Clearwater Place, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Castleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Apartment Features:

Wood-burning fireplaces with stone mantels and hearths
9-foot ceilings and textured walls with 2-toned paint
Vaulted or trey ceilings
Crown molding throughout
Judges panels throughout
Large capacity Whirlpool washers and dryers in every home
White Whirlpool kitchen appliances
Kitchen pantries with spice racks
Upgraded kitchens with marble backsplash and built-in wine rack
Under cabinet lighting in kitchens
Raised panel white cabinetry throughout
Hardwood or ceramic tile entries
Indulgent bathrooms with double sinks & oversized garden soaking tubs
Large walk-in closets
Luminous sunrooms with built-in cabinetry
Spacious covered patios with French doors
Patio storage rooms with pegboards
Energizing and rejuvenating views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl have any available units?
3914 Lake Clearwater Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl have?
Some of 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Lake Clearwater Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl offer parking?
No, 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl has a pool.
Does 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl have accessible units?
No, 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 Lake Clearwater Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
