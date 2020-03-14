3914 Lake Clearwater Pl

3914 Lake Clearwater Place, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Castleton
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Apartment Features:
Wood-burning fireplaces with stone mantels and hearths 9-foot ceilings and textured walls with 2-toned paint Vaulted or trey ceilings Crown molding throughout Judges panels throughout Large capacity Whirlpool washers and dryers in every home White Whirlpool kitchen appliances Kitchen pantries with spice racks Upgraded kitchens with marble backsplash and built-in wine rack Under cabinet lighting in kitchens Raised panel white cabinetry throughout Hardwood or ceramic tile entries Indulgent bathrooms with double sinks & oversized garden soaking tubs Large walk-in closets Luminous sunrooms with built-in cabinetry Spacious covered patios with French doors Patio storage rooms with pegboards Energizing and rejuvenating views
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
