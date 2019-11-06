All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3913 North Faculty Drive

3913 North Faculty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3913 North Faculty Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tri-level 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Features spacious master with hardwood floors and half bath. Additional 2 bedrooms share the same hallway. Finished lower level with 4 bonus rooms that could work as storage space, play area, or even a man cave! Kitchen is towards the back of the hone with stainless steel electric appliances, new flooring, and fixtures. Eat in dining space with views of fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly. 2775 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 North Faculty Drive have any available units?
3913 North Faculty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3913 North Faculty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3913 North Faculty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 North Faculty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 North Faculty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3913 North Faculty Drive offer parking?
No, 3913 North Faculty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3913 North Faculty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 North Faculty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 North Faculty Drive have a pool?
No, 3913 North Faculty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3913 North Faculty Drive have accessible units?
No, 3913 North Faculty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 North Faculty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 North Faculty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 North Faculty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 North Faculty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

