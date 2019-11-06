3913 North Faculty Drive

Amenities

Tri-level 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Features spacious master with hardwood floors and half bath. Additional 2 bedrooms share the same hallway. Finished lower level with 4 bonus rooms that could work as storage space, play area, or even a man cave! Kitchen is towards the back of the hone with stainless steel electric appliances, new flooring, and fixtures. Eat in dining space with views of fenced in backyard. Pet Friendly. 2775 sq ft.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.