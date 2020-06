Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE 3 bed, 1.5 bath bi-level with ton of living/storage space in this home! New flooring through the house and new appliances (to be install soon). Complete with 2 separate Living areas, family room, dining room, storage or playroom! There is a large back deck and partly fenced yard. While the garage has been converted into a room, there is plenty of off-street parking in one of the two driveways. Move in ready.