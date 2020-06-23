All apartments in Indianapolis
3848 Marseille Road
3848 Marseille Road

3848 Marseille Road · No Longer Available
Location

3848 Marseille Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
**PRICE REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY**
Beautiful home ready for a new occupant. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath comes with updated flooring in the kitchen. One car attached garage. Fenced in yard. Must see!! This home is move in ready. Call or click today for a personal showing.
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for a new tenant. Must see! Unit is move in ready. Call or click today for a personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Marseille Road have any available units?
3848 Marseille Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 Marseille Road have?
Some of 3848 Marseille Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Marseille Road currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Marseille Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Marseille Road pet-friendly?
No, 3848 Marseille Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3848 Marseille Road offer parking?
Yes, 3848 Marseille Road does offer parking.
Does 3848 Marseille Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Marseille Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Marseille Road have a pool?
No, 3848 Marseille Road does not have a pool.
Does 3848 Marseille Road have accessible units?
No, 3848 Marseille Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Marseille Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 Marseille Road does not have units with dishwashers.
