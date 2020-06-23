**PRICE REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY** Beautiful home ready for a new occupant. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath comes with updated flooring in the kitchen. One car attached garage. Fenced in yard. Must see!! This home is move in ready. Call or click today for a personal showing. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is ready for a new tenant. Must see! Unit is move in ready. Call or click today for a personal showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3848 Marseille Road have any available units?
3848 Marseille Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.