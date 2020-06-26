All apartments in Indianapolis
3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

Location

3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated 2BR/1BA half of duplex is now available on beautiful Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive. Total bundle with updates including new carpet upstairs, beautifully refinished wood floors on the main level, fresh paint throughout, new lighting. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, washer, and dryer in full (waterproofed) basement. Exterior updates underway. Shared garage, storage shed, decks for each 1/2. Private yard. Right on the trails of Christian Park great for outdoor enthusiast biking, walking, running in the park. First-month rent and 1-full month sec. dep. due at signing. Applicant fee $50 includes background, credit, rental, reference, and employment verification. No dogs. Cats permitted with $100 non-refundable security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have any available units?
3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have?
Some of 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive offers parking.
Does 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have a pool?
No, 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have accessible units?
No, 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages

