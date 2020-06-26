3846 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

Amenities

Updated 2BR/1BA half of duplex is now available on beautiful Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive. Total bundle with updates including new carpet upstairs, beautifully refinished wood floors on the main level, fresh paint throughout, new lighting. Includes refrigerator, gas stove, washer, and dryer in full (waterproofed) basement. Exterior updates underway. Shared garage, storage shed, decks for each 1/2. Private yard. Right on the trails of Christian Park great for outdoor enthusiast biking, walking, running in the park. First-month rent and 1-full month sec. dep. due at signing. Applicant fee $50 includes background, credit, rental, reference, and employment verification. No dogs. Cats permitted with $100 non-refundable security deposit.