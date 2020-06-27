3845 Asbury Street

Amenities

5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Great value for a growing family or college roommates. Blocks from University of Indianapolis, Students could walk to class from here. Easy interstate access and convenient to Downtown or Greenwood. Perry Township Schools. Laminate floors in the huge living room. Kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, and mini blinds included! Large pantry. Attached workshop with power. Fenced backyard, mini barn, and paved patio area. Parking pad out front in addition to driveway. Central Air, Updated Windows, Fresh Interior Paint