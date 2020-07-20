All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:05 AM

3842 North Pasadena Street

3842 N Pasadena Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3842 N Pasadena Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very efficient 3 bed 1.5 bath home close to shops and restaurants. Easily access major highways. Spacious well kept lot next door allows room to breath. Backyard is fenced for your privacy. Garage parking and laundry hook up. Newer efficient windows keeps the weather out and money in.. Newer HVAC and hotter heater. New Carpet. this won't last long, Contact us for immediate showings.
3 bed 1.5 bath dance with attached garage sits on a corner lot with spacious scenery. This charming ranch is ready to suit your needs and accommodate your growing family.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have any available units?
3842 North Pasadena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3842 North Pasadena Street have?
Some of 3842 North Pasadena Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3842 North Pasadena Street currently offering any rent specials?
3842 North Pasadena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 North Pasadena Street pet-friendly?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street offer parking?
Yes, 3842 North Pasadena Street offers parking.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have a pool?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not have a pool.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have accessible units?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 North Pasadena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3842 North Pasadena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
