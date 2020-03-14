All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3833 Monica Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3833 Monica Court
Last updated May 23 2019 at 4:54 PM

3833 Monica Court

3833 Monica Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3833 Monica Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Be sure to check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath tri-level! It hasn an updated spacious kitchen perfect for the cook of the home! It has beautiful tile back splash and hardwood floors. This friendly open layout makes this the perfect home for entertaining. It has a very low maintenance privacy fenced in yard complete with a storage barn. This is a new listing and won't last long. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Monica Court have any available units?
3833 Monica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3833 Monica Court currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Monica Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Monica Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 Monica Court is pet friendly.
Does 3833 Monica Court offer parking?
No, 3833 Monica Court does not offer parking.
Does 3833 Monica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Monica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Monica Court have a pool?
No, 3833 Monica Court does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Monica Court have accessible units?
No, 3833 Monica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Monica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 Monica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 Monica Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 Monica Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College